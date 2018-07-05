GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police say two brothers are in police custody for a robbing a Huntington Bank on 44th Street SE in October 2017.

A 61st District judge signed a warrant for bank robbery for Michael Cornelius Sterling Jr., 36, and Dominike Darnell Sterling, 38. The brothers are facing charges after a six month joint investigation by GRPD Detective Unit and the Fugitive Task Force.

Dominike Darnell Sterling

Dominike Sterling is being held in the Kent County Jail he is expected to appear in 61st District Court on May 8, for his Probable Cause Conference. Michael Sterling Jr. is being held in Pennsylvania on a parole hold that will need to be taken care of before he is extradited back to Michigan.

Police say on Oct. 25, 2017, the two brothers robbed the Huntington Bank at the corner of 44th Street and Eastcastle Drive SE.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM