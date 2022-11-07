Father shoots 2 teens who attempted to rob vehicle with infants in the back seat, HCSO says

Deputies say the father had his two infants in the back seat when the would-be robbers opened one doors of their car.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two 16-year-olds are in the hospital after being shot during an attempted robbery of a family, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened just after midnight Monday after a family pulled into their driveway in the 6800 block of Feather Creek Drive in northwest Harris County.

Investigators say the family had just gotten home when the two teens opened a rear door where the family's 1-year-old was sitting.

The father, who happened to be armed, fired several rounds through a rear window and hit both both suspects, according to deputies. His wife then continued driving to get away from the suspects, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The would-be robbers were then picked up by someone and dropped off at the hospital, investigators say.

No one with the family was injured in the botched robbery.

Gonzalez says the dad shot the suspects in self-defense because he feared for the safety of his family.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Investigators say they're gathering evidence and surveillance video to make sure all the details check out.

Both suspects are stable at the hospital in fair condition, Gonzalez says.

