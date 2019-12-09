HOLLAND, Mich. - Investigators are now charging two men connected to a fatal parking lot hit-and-run that happened on Monday, Sept. 9. Both are still on the loose.

One of the suspects, 22-year-old Sebastian Abel Villarreal, is charged with driving the vehicle that ran over and killed 41-year-old Melissa Yates. The second suspect, 17-year-old Eliud Rey Vazquez, is charged with a separate assault that occurred in the parking lot moments before the crash.

Neither men are in custody at this time, however authorities have already seized the vehicle they were in at the time of the incident. It was located in Holland Township Tuesday afternoon according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, hours after the hit-and-run in the parking lot of the 16th Ave. in Holland.

Investigators say a fight broke out between two sets of people in the parking lot. During the fight, Yates was knocked to the ground. She was hit with the front end of the vehicle, a 2016 Dodge Charger. Yates dies Tuesday afternoon from her injuries.

If anyone has information as to the whereabouts these suspects, they are encouraged to call Silent Observer 1-877-88-SILENT.

