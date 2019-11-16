COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Facebook posts about attempted abductions at businesses on Alpine Avenue NE have been shared anywhere from hundreds to thousands of times in the last few days.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office has taken reports on both of the incidents, but so far, the threats have not been substantiated. The department is continuing to investigate.

"First and foremost we never want to discourage these types of calls," said Kent County Sheriff's Office Lt. Joel Roon.

"We think it's important to receive the information, so that we can get an officer out to help in any situation. Even if that situation turns out to not be a threat," he said.

One of the posts originated from a woman who felt unsafe at the Goodwill on Alpine. She said her reason for posting was to ensure the safety of others after a scary situation.

Lt. Roon said their office prefers that information is shared from their social media channels.

"Because that post to social media can actually hurt an investigation in some cases," Roon said. "We will leverage all of our communication channels if we feel that there is a credible threat."

Roon advises if a person does find themselves in one of these unsafe situations, to immediately alert a third party.

"Get a store employee involved, call 911, whatever you need to do to get safe," he said.

A representative from Goodwill said they also encourage all customers to alert employees in those times of need. Once a third party is notified and the situation feels safe, then start collecting evidence to help police.

"Get the best description that you can of the individual or individuals, vehicle descriptions, directions of travel — all of those things can really help an officer when investigating these types of incidents," Roon said.

RELATED VIDEO:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

► Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email, Facebook or Twitter.