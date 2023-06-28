Suspicious activity caught by home security camera in Grand Rapids

For residents at Walker and Pine Avenue, people attempting to open car doors and entering unlocked vehicles is nothing new.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kerry Pangan installed a camera pointing at the ally behind his property, but soon began catching other activity.

Last Friday, Pangan recorded a video of two individuals exiting a vehicle that continued slowly driving with the doors open. The two then began checking cars for unlocked doors, before entering one that was open.

For those in the neighborhood, this was not a new occurrence. Residents spoke of similar instance over the past days and weeks of what they describe as a "group of kids," who have been caught in driveways looking for open vehicles and searching through cars.

"Obviously, you can put up a camera but not everybody can put up a camera. If you see activities in the alleyway, you know, I guess just try to be proactive. Let your neighbors know hey, there are these kids around, and these people going around trying to open doors up. Maybe they can put up like a floodlight, even a floodlight could help but you can only do so much," said Pangan on what he believes neighbors should do in response.

Pangan believes this particular group has done this before, and that it stems from kids making poor and misguided decisions.

"They don't have anything better to do, which is unfortunate. It could be better doing better things for themselves and for the community."

While no cars were reported stolen in this neighborhood, GRPD tells us this year 741 vehicles have been stolen or attempted to be stolen since the start of this year.

Kias and Hyundais accounted for 363 of those cases. Theft involving these car brands accounted for almost half of auto theft incidents in 2022 according to GRPD.

GRPD explains that car theft is a crime of opportunity, and people can protect their cars and possessions by locking their doors, keeping windows closed and taking valuables inside. They also encourage those who drive Kia and Hyundai vehicles to consider using a steering wheel lock.

