Suspicious death investigation underway in Grand Rapids

As of right now, it is not clear what led up to the person's death, but police believe it is suspicious.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police in Grand Rapids are investigating a suspicious death on the city's northeast side.

Police were called to the Leonard Terrace Apartments near Leonard and Fuller around 1:15 p.m. Thursday.

The building is an affordable housing unit for senior citizens.

"It was unusual," one neighbor tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE about the heavy police presence across the street.

There is no word if police have a suspect in custody, but police say there is no danger to the public.

If you know anything about this incident, contact the Grand Rapids Police Department.

