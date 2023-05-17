x
Crime

Suspect in custody after hours-long SWAT incident at Allegan Co. mobile home park

Police say the incident began as a domestic assault at the home. A man was taken into custody without incident after several hours of negotiation.

MOLINE, Mich. — A man has surrendered after an hours-long SWAT incident at a mobile home park in Allegan County in what deputies now say started with a domestic assault. 

It started Tuesday night and lasted into early Wednesday morning at the Hunters Glen mobile home park in Moline, just north of Wayland.

A 13 ON YOUR SIDE crew at the scene reported at least one SWAT vehicle and multiple Allegan County Sheriff vehicles at the scene. 

Around 3:30 a.m., our crew at the scene observed a woman on a loudspeaker asking a man to come out of a house. The woman claimed to be the man's mother. 

Shortly after, a man came out of the house and was placed in handcuffs without incident. 

Just before 5 a.m. in a press release, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office said it started as a report of a domestic assault. When deputies arrived they learned the suspect had threatened someone in the home with a gun and attacked another person. 

Everyone inside the home was able to get out safely before deputies arrived, and deputies believed the suspect was barricaded inside with a gun. 

The sheriff's office says after several hours of negotiation, the suspect came out and was taken into custody.

This is a developing news story. Please check back later for updates.

