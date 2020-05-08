Teacher called ‘touchy person’ faces sexual assault charges involving students

Forest Hills school officials received a complaint last fall, in which a 14-year-old girl described the educator as a ‘touchy person’ who asked if she was ticklish.

A Forest Hills middle school art teacher described as a “touchy person’’ is accused of sexually assaulting two 14-year-old students, including one who said the educator “grabbed her breasts.’’

John Patrick Moglia, 55, faces two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. The high-court misdemeanor is punishable by up to two years in prison.

A Title IX investigation began last fall after Forest Hills officials received a complaint about Moglia, court records show. The student in that case described him as a “touchy person.’’

The sheriff’s department got involved in June.

“The parents came to us and said that it had been reported to the school, but that they were interested in potentially criminally charging the person, so we began our investigation,’’ Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young said.

A statement released by the Forest Hills School District says an internal investigation got underway when the district “became aware of student concerns regarding Mr. Moglia.’’

“We initiated an internal investigation and have been working cooperatively with the Kent County Sheriff’s Department on their investigation,’’ the statement reads. “We strongly encourage anyone who may have additional information to reach out to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department.’’

The mother of one of the girls contacted law enforcement on June 10 to report her daughter was inappropriately touched by her teacher, identified as Moglia, court records show.

During an interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center, the girl “disclosed that Mr. Moglia rubbed the small of her back and inner thigh,’’ a detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit.

The girl said she was also asked by Moglia “to take photographs at a sporting event and he placed the camera around her neck and in doing so ‘grabbed’ her breasts,’’ the probable cause affidavit states.

Kent County Sheriff’s Detective Kailey Gilbert then contacted the school’s assistant superintendent, Christine Annese, “and requested any/all Title IX investigations involving Mr. Moglia,’’ court records show.

“It was at this time that Christine notified me that there was a prior complaint made against Mr. Moglia’’ by a second student, Gilbert said. A Title IX investigation in that case was initiated in the fall of 2019.

The student disclosed that Moglia was “a touchy person,’’ Detective Gilbert wrote in the probable cause affidavit.

“She further stated that Mr. Moglia was one of her teachers and while she was sitting on a tall chair in his classroom Mr. Moglia walked up and ‘squeezed her thigh with his hand,’’’ the detective wrote. “As Mr. Moglia did this, he asked if she was ticklish and he squeezed her thigh again.’’

The two girls “reported their experiences to the school administration,’’ Gilbert wrote in the Aug. 4 probable cause affidavit.

During video arraignment Wednesday afternoon, Moglia told 63rd District Court Judge Sara Smolenski he lives in Lowell with his wife and two daughters.

Defense attorney Fillipe Iorio asked for a personal recognizance bond, saying Moglia has strong ties to the community and is not a flight risk.

“His employment status is not only stable, but very strong,’’ Iorio said. “He’s had 22 years of excellent teaching.’’

Smolenski set bond at $10,000 – 10% with conditions that Moglia have no contact with the listed victims or their families. He has his next court appearance scheduled for later this month.

LaJoye-Young says the investigation is ongoing. “If anybody has more information or has information about additional incidents, we need to hear about it.’’

Magnolia Consulting, a small business that offers evaluation and research services recently developed a breakout study on the prevalence of sexual misconduct among teachers.

According to the study, 1 in 10 students will experience school employee sexual misconduct by the time they graduate from high school.

The average victim is a 15-year-old female, while the average offender is a 36-year-old white male. More information can be found here.

A national hotline to report abuse by educators can be found here.

