Teen arrested for the murder of 20-year-old from Holland Township

HOLLAND, Mich. — A 19-year-old Holland Township man has been arrested for the Sunday, Aug. 30 murder of 20-year-old Victor Alexis Gil-Bravo, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

Gil-Bravo was shot several times in his torso outside his home at Leisure Estates Mobile Home Park on Butternut Drive around 7:15 a.m. Sunday. He lived with his mother, who said she and the victim’s younger siblings were at the house during the shooting.

Once police arrived on scene, they were able to investigate through witness statements, electronic and video evidence. The neighborhood reportedly heard the gunshots and the community was helpful in supplying valuable information for the investigation, police say.

From the information gathered, 19-year-old Jose Eduardo Perez-Jaquez was identified as a suspect early Monday. Surveillance was established on Perez-Jaquez and he was taken into custody later in the day Monday.

Police say the victim and suspect were known to one another and had arranged a meeting prior to the homicide occurring.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation at this time.

Tuesday morning, charges of open murder and felony firearms were authorized by the prosecutor’s office.

Perez-Jaquez is currently being held in the Ottawa County Jail without bond. The case remains under investigation and dates for further court proceedings are pending.

