'He picks me up and body slams me.' | Teen attacked by angry customer at Wyoming Burger King shares story

WYOMING, Mich. — A 17-year-old girl is out of the hospital after being assaulted by an angry customer at a fast-food restaurant.

The assault happened Sunday afternoon at the Burger King on 28th Street in Wyoming.

A second victim, a 15-year-old girl, had surgery Tuesday morning and remains in the hospital.

The 17-year-old is a shift running manager at Burger King and only wants to be identified as "Isabela."

She got stitches for the wound on her forehead after being punched so she's still hurting, but ultimately she says she's doing okay.

Isabela expected the day to be business as usual until a rude man came through the drive-thru.

She says he told one of her co-workers to 'clean this 's***' off his drink.

Isabella says she wiped the drink down and handed it back to him, but he slapped it out of her hand.

"It splashed onto me. It splashed all over the counter and we had to clean it up."

Isabela then says he came into the restaurant demanding another drink, jumping over the counter and pouring drinks everywhere.

As he began walking to the front door, Isabela says she went to lock it behind him and that's when he attacked her.

"He just picks me up and he body slams while we're in-between the entrance doors," said Isabela. "Body slams me on my head and everyone comes running. He's kicking and punching me and one of the 15-year-olds came to help me. She got her jaw broken and her teeth knocked out in the midst of it."

Isabella says she was knocked unconscious, but came to and then tried to help get the man off of her co-worker.

She was so thankful the rest of the staff was there to help her and the 15-year-old who was attacked, otherwise she doesn't know what would've happened.

Isabela's fearful about working in the fast-food industry again, but more than anything, she wants justice.

"That's all I want. I want him to be in jail. He broke my friend's jaw, like, I can't stress that enough."

Police say the suspect has been identified but has not been arrested yet.

13 ON YOUR SIDE has his picture and name but we are not releasing it until police officially identify him.

Isabella says Burger King has reached out and is behind her 100%.

