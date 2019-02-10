GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - An Otsego County teenager has been charged with two felonies for threatening a shooting at a regional shopping center.

The Kent County Prosecutor's Office issued two criminal charges against the 14-year-old, including a false report and threat of terrorism using a computer to commit a felony. Each are felony charges that carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

According to the Kentwood Police Department, the threat was posted on an online gaming forum and was spotted by another user who then forwarded the message to management of the shopping center. Kentwood Police was contacted and immediately began an investigation to determine the credibility of the threat.

After identifying and interviewing the suspect, it was determined that the suspect did not have any access to firearms and the suspect was acting alone.

“The initial threat assessment did not indicate the threat was highly credible, but the safety of the community is the Kentwood Police Department’s primary concern,” said Chief Thomas Hillen. “These types of threats are never taken lightly. We appreciate the swift response from all agencies who supported us during the investigation.

“In today’s climate, realize that no threats are ‘idle.’ Words have consequences, whether they are spoken, shared on social media or on an online game. This investigation caused a lot of expense, and we plan to seek financial restitution from the parents to cover the costs.”

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.