MUSKEGON, Mich. — Another teen is now being charged in the shooting death of an 18-year-old.

In August, Mervin Bonner was shot in the head and killed. Last week, three teens were charged in connection to his murder, including lying to police and being an accessory after the fact.

Jainautica Watkins has now been charged with open murder for Bonner's death. Watkins is already is jail, having been charged with lying to police.

The new charges include carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearm. He's being held in jail without bond.

