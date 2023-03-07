Sheriff: Teen driver possibly used fake ID to obtain alcohol before striking man at restaurant

The Kent County Sheriff's Office got a call shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday about a man with a broken leg who was struck by a car in a restaurant parking lot.

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating whether an 18-year-old driver used a fake ID to drink alcohol at a restaurant before striking a man in the parking lot.

The incident happened on Northland Drive in Plainfield Township Saturday evening.

13 ON YOUR SIDE isn't identifying the restaurant until the investigation has concluded.

The sheriff's office got a call shortly before 8 p.m. about a man with a broken leg who was struck by a car in the parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital and an 18-year-old driver was identified.

"At this point, we do believe alcohol may be a factor in this case however 18-year-olds can't have alcohol in their system at all so that law is called Zero-Tolerance and that's different than our normal drunk driving laws: Operating While Intoxicated (OWI)," said Sgt. Eric Brunner with the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

They're investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash including whether the man hit jumped in the way of the vehicle or if the driver hit him accidentally.

They're also investigating whether the teen consumed alcohol at the restaurant beforehand using a fake ID.

The Zero Tolerance Law or Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) under the age of 21 is a rare charge in the county.

"In my fifteen year career, I've arrested one person when it comes to that underage driving under the influence of alcohol," said Brunner. "Those are more rare and to have them in a parking lot leaving a restaurant and striking a pedestrian-- it's a pretty unique situation."

According to the Michigan Office of Highway Safety and Planning, if someone under 21 is caught driving with alcohol in their system for the first time, they may face the following penalties:

30-day restricted driver’s license

Community Service

Fines up to $250

For a second offense within seven years, they may have the following:

90-day suspension of your driver’s license

Fines up to $500

Community service

Up to 93 days in jail

Those caught driving with a .08 or above blood alcohol content may also be charged with the adult crime of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI).

The sheriff's office is waiting for toxicology results to return from their lab to see if there was anything else in the driver's system such as drugs.

The case may then be forwarded to the prosecutor's office for review.

The restaurant and server could also face penalties for serving alcohol to a minor.

This is a developing story and 13 ON YOUR SIDE will update this story once we learn more.

