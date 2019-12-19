MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — The teenage mother who pleaded guilty to murder in the death of her 3-month-old son last year will spend up to 40 years in prison.

Mistie Moyer, 18, was sentenced to 12 to 40 years in a state prison Thursday in Montcalm County Circuit Court for the death of her son Fred LeRoy Wallace III.

Fred died Nov. 19 while in Moyer's care. The medical examiner ruled the baby's death a homicide and found older injuries on his body, including a broken arm and ribs.

Moyer received 342 days credit during her sentencing.

PREVIOUS STORY: Michigan teen charged in death of 3-month-old son

RELATED VIDEO:

MORE on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.