Teen in Michigan school shooting waives key court hearing

He is charged as an adult in the murders of his four classmates as well as the shooting of seven other people at the school on Nov. 30.

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — A teenager charged with killing four students at their Michigan high school has waived a key court hearing.

The decision means Ethan Crumbley's case moves straight to a trial court in suburban Detroit.

Prosecutors in Michigan typically must present some evidence to show there’s probable cause to send people to trial on felony charges. It's a low bar.

Crumbley waived his right to go through that stage Friday.

The 15-year-old is charged with murder and other crimes. Four students were killed and others were injured during a shooting at Oxford High School on Nov. 30.

Separately, Crumbley's parents are charged with involuntary manslaughter.

They're trying to get their bond reduced Friday so they can leave jail.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.