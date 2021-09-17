Teen injured in overnight Wyoming shooting

Initial investigation indicates the shooting may have been associated with drug activity.

WYOMING, Mich — A 17-year-old boy is injured after an overnight shooting in Wyoming.

Police say the incident happened shortly before midnight in the parking lot of a business in the 1300 block of Burton Street SW. Upon arrival, officers found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say others were with the victim and had initially provided first aid. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigation is ongoing, but police say the shooting does not appear to be random. Initial investigation indicates the shooting may have been associated with drug activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wyoming police at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

