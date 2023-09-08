Police looking for driver after hit-and-run crash kills 13-year-old on Montcalm County

MSP are looking for a Volkswagen Jetta with substantial front-end damage

MONTCALM COUNTY, Mich. — Police are looking for the driver who hit three teens Tuesday night in Montcalm County near Greenville, killing one and injuring the other two.

It happened around 9:30 p.m. on Wise Road near West County Line Road in Eureka Township.

Michigan State Police say the three boys were walking on Wise Road when a driver struck all three. A 13-year-old boy died at the scene. The other two were taken to DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids and are expected to survive.

MSP says the driver did not stop at the scene. They are looking for a unknown-color Volkswagen Jetta with substantial front-end damage and possible damage to the windshield.

Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

