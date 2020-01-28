GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Authorities in Grand Rapids are investigating a shooting that involved a 16-year-old Monday night.

According to Grand Rapids Police, it happened around 9:15 a.m. on Giddings Avenue SE, near Burton Street SE and Kalamazoo Avenue SE.

Officers said the victim is expected to be OK. A suspect in the shooting has not yet been located.

No other details about the shooting or what led up to the incident were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

