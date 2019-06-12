GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Brandon Lloyd, 17, was sentenced Friday for being one of four teenagers who were arrested after crashing a stolen vehicle into a power pole in the Holland area in August.

Ottawa County Judge Jon Hulsing sentenced Lloyd to 150 days and two years probation. Lloyd has already served 101 days.

The teens were arrested after police received a tip about a stolen Chevrolet Malibu heading to the Holland-Zeeland area. The car was spotted heading eastbound at a high rate of speed on Lakewood Boulevard in Holland.

The suspects led authorities on a short chase before crashing into a power pole at Lakewood Boulevard and 112th Street. Deputies also found stolen cell phones in the vehicle.

The suspects are:

Kennedy Lee Wilson, 17-year-old old female

Brandon Lumar Floyd, 17-year-old male

Xzavier Armon Morgan, 17-year-old male

14-year-old male whose name has not yet been released

