Teen charged with 3 felonies in relation to police chase that ended in rollover crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids teen has been arraigned on charges related to an SUV theft that resulted in a rollover crash after fleeing from police.

Jermarie Sanders, 18, is accused of stealing a Ford SUV and leading Grand Rapids Police on a chase that ended in a rollover crash at the intersection of Burton Street and East Beltline Avenue.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says that the SUV was stolen from a home in Ada around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 20.

Deputies spotted the stolen SUV around 7:15 a.m. and pursued it on to East Beltline Avenue. The crash took place moments later at the intersection of Burton Street.

Dash cam footage provided by KCSO shows five suspects fleeing from the crash. Three of the suspects, including Sanders, were caught by police. The other two suspects apprehended were minors aged 14 and 15.

Two suspects still remain at large, KCSO says.

Sanders is facing four charges in relation to the incident:

Buying, receiving, possessing, concealing, or aiding in concealment of stolen, embezzled, or converted property or motor vehicle - Felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and a fine worth up to three times the value of the vehicle.

Failure to obey direction of police or conservation officer to stop motor vehicle or vessel - Felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison, suspension of license and a $5,000 fine.

Assaulting, battering, resisting, obstructing, opposing person performing duty - Felony punishable by up to 2 years in prison and a $2,000 fine.

Failure to stop at the scene of a personal injury accident - Misdemeanor punishable by up to 1 year in prison and a $1,000 fine.

Sanders is due back in court on Aug. 1 and is facing a $13,000 cash surety bond.

Watch dash cam video released by KCSO that shows the crash here:

