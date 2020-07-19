Teenager shot in Kalamazoo

The man was riding in a vehicle when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — A 19-year-old male checked himself into a local ER early Sunday morning with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man arrived at the ER at approximately 12:14 a.m. He told police he was riding in a vehicle in the area of West Paterson Street and Douglas Avenue when he heard gunshots and realized he had been shot.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 269-488-8911 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

