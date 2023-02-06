3 teens arrested after fleeing from police, allegedly attempting to break into cars

The teenagers led police on multiple chases after allegedly trying to break into parked cars at an Amazon fulfillment center.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Three teenagers were arrested Sunday night after allegedly attempting to break into parked cars and fleeing from police.

Police say the initial call came in around 9 p.m. from an Amazon fulfillment center on 68th Street SE. The caller reported that people were stealing from vehicles in the parking lot.

Responding deputies saw a silver car driving around the lot while two people opened unlocked car doors. When deputies attempted to make contact, the car fled the scene and the two people on foot ran off. Police say one was seen holding a firearm.

The two suspects who ran on foot were later found and taken into custody. They have been identified as a 16-year-old Grand Rapids boy and an 18-year-old Wyoming man.

Meanwhile, the silver car led police on a chase on 68th Street. The car hit spike strips down the road, but continued driving. The suspect later stopped around 41st Street and Division Avenue and ran off.

Police were able to take the suspect, an 18-year-old Wyoming man, into custody without incident. He has been charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Carrying a Concealed Weapon (stolen firearm), Resisting and Obstructing Police and Flee and Elude 3rd Degree.

This incident remains under investigation.

