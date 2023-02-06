4 teens arrested, believed to be connected to string of burglaries in Kent Co.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Four teenagers were arrested on Friday, Feb. 3 and are believed to be involved with multiple break-ins across Kent County.
Police say the suspects were seen with two vehicles that were stolen out of Grandville. The suspects were arrested after stopping at a home in Grand Rapids.
The suspects have been identified as an 18-year-old man from Grand Rapids, a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids, a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids and a 16-year-old from Coopersville.
The group has been charged with possessing stolen credit cards and vehicles.
The teens are now being interviewed by county police about a string of burglaries in Kent County.
Over the weekend, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says stores at the following locations were broken into:
- 4919 Town Center Dr SE – Cascade Township – vape pens stolen
- 4116 17 Mile Rd NE – City of Cedar Springs – miscellaneous edible goods stolen
- 16 N Main St – City of Cedar Springs – nothing stolen
- 5450 Northland Dr NE – Plainfield Township – money and vape pens stolen
- 3700 Coit Ave NE – Plainfield Township – nothing stolen
Investigators are now working to learn if the suspects are connected to these break-ins.
This comes about two weeks after at least nine stores in Kent County were broken into.
