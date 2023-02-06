x
4 teens arrested, believed to be connected to string of burglaries in Kent Co.

The group has been charged with possessing stolen credit cards and vehicles. They are now being interviewed by county police about a string of burglaries.
Credit: Kent County Sheriff's Office

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Four teenagers were arrested on Friday, Feb. 3 and are believed to be involved with multiple break-ins across Kent County.

Police say the suspects were seen with two vehicles that were stolen out of Grandville. The suspects were arrested after stopping at a home in Grand Rapids.

The suspects have been identified as an 18-year-old man from Grand Rapids, a 17-year-old from Grand Rapids, a 16-year-old from Grand Rapids and a 16-year-old from Coopersville.

The group has been charged with possessing stolen credit cards and vehicles.

The teens are now being interviewed by county police about a string of burglaries in Kent County.

Over the weekend, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says stores at the following locations were broken into:

  • 4919 Town Center Dr SE – Cascade Township – vape pens stolen
  • 4116 17 Mile Rd NE – City of Cedar Springs – miscellaneous edible goods stolen
  • 16 N Main St – City of Cedar Springs – nothing stolen 
  • 5450 Northland Dr NE – Plainfield Township – money and vape pens stolen
  • 3700 Coit Ave NE – Plainfield Township – nothing stolen

Investigators are now working to learn if the suspects are connected to these break-ins.

This comes about two weeks after at least nine stores in Kent County were broken into.

   

