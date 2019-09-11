DALLAS — Update 9:06 p.m. Saturday with updated information from the victim's family.

The family of a teen whose body was found shot to death at an elementary school has identified the victim as Mikel Phillips, 15.

Phillips’ body was found around 7 a.m. on Saturday at Robert L. Thornton Elementary School at 6011 Old Ox Road, Dallas police say.

"I had to go down there and watch my son laying on the ground dead. He was dead when I got there," Phillips' mother, Shamekia White said.

According to authorities, someone called 911 after seeing the teen's body in a paved area at the school.

When officers arrived at the school they said the teen had several gunshot wounds. Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene, police say.

"This hurt I feel like somebody ripped my heart out of me, like somebody done torn my soul out. I’ve got to process this. I’ve got to bury my son," White said.

Neighbors told detectives they reported hearing gunshots in the area around 8 p.m. the night before.

At this time, no one has been arrested in connection with Phillips' death.

"Now I have to process never seeing him again, never talking to him again, never being able to fuss at him and tell him what he needs to do…none of that…I can’t do any of this anymore," White said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dallas Det. Heathcote at 214-671-4310, or nathan.heathcote@dallascityhall.com. Please reference case no. 226508-2019.

This is a developing story and will be updated. For more breaking news coverage, download the all-new WFAA app.

