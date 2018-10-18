The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is asking for help as they look for a group of teens they suspect have stolen cellphones from at least four stores in the past week.

In the most recent incident, the group walked into an open Sprint store on Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township and cut the security attachments from several phones, removing them from display racks. The crime in question happened on Tuesday, Oct. 16.

There is currently no description of the suspects.

Detectives are working with other law enforcement agencies to determine if there are similar incidents elsewhere that may be connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer.

