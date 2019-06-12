COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Jessica Norden noticed something was wrong with her car earlier this week, and she's not alone.

"My license plate was missing and it doesn't just fall off, both the screws were taken out," she says.

She quickly contacted the authorities.

"As the police officer showed up on scene I noticed that my husband's plate was missing too," Norden said.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says they've received a flurry of similar calls -- all coming from York Creek Apartments off Alpine Avenue.

"At this point, we've identified eight known license plates and several vehicles without license plates. However, we haven't had contact with those owners yet but we believe there to be as many as 20 vehicles hit," says Sgt. Joel Roon.

Deputies' primary concern now is what those stolen plates could be used for.

"In our experience, it's not uncommon for license plates to be swapped so that a larger crime can be committed which would conceal the registered owner of the vehicle used in the crime," says Roon.

Roon says there are things you can do to stay safe.

"It's good to know your own license plate number so if you can't memorize it snap a picture of it," says Roon.

And they're asking for other victims to come forward.

"This is out of hand and there is really no reason to be taking people's things like that," says Roon.

No arrests have been made but authorities are going through surveillance footage.

If you or anyone you know has information on these license plate thefts you are asked to call the Kent County Sheriff's Office.

