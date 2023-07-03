Kent County Sheriff: Thieves use pickup truck to steal bank ATM

The ordeal happened overnight Monday at the Chase Bank on Kalamazoo Avenue between 60th and M-6 in Grand Rapids Township.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Thieves in a pickup truck attempted to steal an entire bank ATM Monday morning, the Kent County Sheriff's Office says.

Around 3:30 a.m. at the Chase Bank on Kalamazoo Avenue between 60th and M-6, suspects are accused of hooking a chain around the ATM and driving away.

The truck only got a few hundred feet away with the ATM before they left.

At this point, detectives believe there is no indication they were able to take any cash.

No arrests have been made.

If you know anything about this theft, you're asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.

