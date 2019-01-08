LANSING, Mich. — The third person pleaded guilty on Monday in a case involving kidnapping sexual assault and the murder of young children, the Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced on Wednesday.

Jayme Lapoint, 20, pleaded guilty before Branch County Circuit Court to two felonies for her role in that case involving four people. She is the third member to plead guilty, according to the Michigan Attorney General's press release.

The incident came to the Michigan State Police's (MSP) attention in May, 2018 when they received a complaint from a witness that two Battle Creek people, Matthew Toole and Talia Furman, had sexually abusive material on their phones and had plans to murder a young girl.

The MSP and the Attorney General's Office found that Furman had been messaging with LaPoint's boyfriend, David Bailey of Kalamazoo, about the same plans to abuse and kill a young girl.

Evidence shows that both Bailey and LaPoint were engaging in these conspiracies with Toole and Furman.

The four of them plotted to kidnap, rape and murder a child from the county fair.

LaPoint pleaded guilty Monday to the following:

One felony count of Conspiracy to Commit Kidnapping – a maximum sentence of life in prison; and

One felony count of Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct – a maximum sentence of life in prison.

LaPoint’s plea follows Furman’s and Bailey’s guilty pleas late last month. Toole’s trial begins Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Furman and Bailey will be sentenced on Monday, Aug. 26; LaPoint will be sentenced Monday, Sept. 23.

