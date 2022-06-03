Third suspect charged in Kentwood homicide

Javonte Rosa was arraigned Friday in connection with the homicide of 50-year-old Joseph Wilder on May 24.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The third suspect has been charged after the murder of a 50-year-old Kentwood man on May 24.

Javonte Rosa was arraigned Friday on charges of felony murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and felony firearms in connection with the homicide of Joseph Wilder.

Rhishy Manning and Jaheim Hayes-Goree had been previously charged with felony murder, felony firearms, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 6400 block of Division Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on May 24, when the men shot and killed Wilder in an attempted robbery near an ATM.

Kentwood police detectives also brought charges against all three men in connection to an armed robbery along 28th Street.

