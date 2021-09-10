Third suspect charged in T-Mobile armed robbery

Alonte Coreshawn Coleman, 17, of Grand Rapids has been charged with four counts of armed robbery and one count of felony firearm.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A third suspect has ben charged in connected to the armed robbery at the Grand Haven T-Mobile store on Aug. 18, 2021.

Alonte Coreshawn Coleman, 17, of Grand Rapids has been charged with four counts of armed robbery and one count of felony firearm.

Coleman was already lodged in the Kent County Jail on weapons charges following the Grand Haven robbery. He is being held without bond.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety announced Friday, Aug. 20 that four suspects have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a T-Mobile store.

Two suspects were arraigned Monday, Aug. 23. Yaceair Lamont Divers, 16, of Grand Rapids is being held without bond. Ibrahim Hassan Dadiri, 15, of Grand Rapids is being held on $500,000 bond. Police say both suspects are being charged as adults.

The investigation is still ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.