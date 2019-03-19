EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former x-ray tech at Spectrum Health Blodget Hospital allegedly assaulted three different women in the examination room.

In the newest case against him, Muniz is accused of sexually assaulting a woman over her patient gown. He was arraigned Tuesday on a fourth degree criminal sexual conduct charge in this case.

Two of the three incidents occurred after police first began investigating Muniz for an alleged sexual assault in July of 2018.

East Grand Rapids Department of Public Safety officers arrested Muniz for the summer incident in late February. Muniz continued working at Blodgett Hospital prior to his arrest, and two victims have since come forward saying they were molested by the hospital worker in January and February of this year.

Muniz will be in court Wednesday for a probable cause hearing on the first two charges of criminal sexual conduct. He was released from custody March 6 on bond.

Spectrum Health issued the following statement Tuesday:

The experiences described by some of our patients are heartbreaking. We have zero tolerance for sexual assault or any type of sexual misconduct. Our focus is on the individuals who have bravely stepped forward – we recognize this is not an easy thing to do, and they have our utmost respect. We are taking action to ensure our patients and team members feel safe in our care.

We cannot comment on the ongoing investigation related to the former Spectrum Health employee. We continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement.

