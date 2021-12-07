'This is not okay' | Pawn shop owner's family raising awareness about recent burglary

The Wyoming store owners hope people will look out for the stolen items but ultimately they want to make the point that this is unacceptable.

WYOMING, Mich. — A West Michigan store owner is hoping to raise awareness about a recent burglary.

J Bachert's Inc., a pawn shop, is located at Division Avenue South in the Godwin Heights neighborhood.

The owner and his sister are feeling angry someone would do this and before the Christmas holiday no less. They hope people will look out for the stolen items but ultimately they want to make the point that this is not okay.

"This is Jeff's life, obviously. He runs it by himself. I think he's been here 38 years now," said Sandy Cobb. Her brother Jeff Bachert's favorite part about running his pawn shop is interacting with his customers who've become his friends. But not everyone who walks through his doors has the best intentions.

On Sunday night, Dec. 5, his store was burglarized.

The burglar or burglars busted in the front door's bottom glass and stole jewelry out of the jewelry case.

Area police said they have not seen an uptick in smash and grab burglaries.

Cobb said her brother is fighting cancer so this burglary is like kicking him when he's down.

"Why do people think it's okay to take whatever they want of somebody else's?" Cobb asked. "He's worked really hard for this pawn shop. He supports a family and he supports the community."

Cobb hopes the person or persons responsible will learn their lesson.

"Just because I think a car's beautiful doesn't mean I have the right to take it."

Her brother doesn't have insurance and he's deciding whether or not to stay in business.

A police report was filed.

