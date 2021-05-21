Threats to 911 dispatcher in Michigan brings new charges for ‘Yankee Patriot’

Jonathan J. Munafo is charged in the Jan. 6 Washington, D. C. insurrection; he’s now accused of threatening a 911 dispatcher in Calhoun County a day earlier.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A New York man accused of punching an officer during the January attack on the U.S. Capitol is now in hot water in Michigan, accused of threatening a 911 dispatcher in Calhoun County.

“I’m gonna make you eat your f------ nose,’’ is among the commentary attributed to Jonathan Joshua Munafo during several threatening calls made Jan. 5 to a Calhoun County 911 dispatcher.

The calls were placed from a truck stop in North Carolina; 143 in all, court records show. It tied up emergency lines for several hours. Calls were made using an internet phone service provider, investigators said.

Munafo faces two counts of interstate threatening communication and one count of interstate harassing telephone calls. The first two charges are punishable by up to five years in prison; the third charge is a two-year offense.

He is currently locked up in a Florida jail and has charges pending in multiple jurisdictions.

Munafo has been linked to threats made to a motorist in Massachusetts, as well as numerous threatening calls to the state police there, court records show.

A day before the Jan. 6, U.S. Capitol insurrection, repeated threatening calls were made to the Calhoun County emergency dispatch by a man who identified himself as “Yankee Patriot,’’ court records show.

An internet search history indicates Munafo searched for information on “Calhoun sheriff Michigan,’’ court records show.

Investigators say 143 calls were made in which the caller demanded to talk to a deputy sheriff or sergeant. This tied up emergency lines for several hours, court records show.

When the Calhoun County dispatcher asked Munafo to stop making harassing calls, he called her an obscene term and added: “you’re gonna get hurt for this, you really will!’’ according to the indictment.

The dispatcher was told that unless she “put a f------ cop on the phone now...it’s gonna go way worse for your family,’’ the indictment states.

Munafo, 34, is also accused of threatening to cut the dispatcher’s throat.

“Insurrection Act, I’m coming to your door first and it’s public knowledge, you stupid, stupid b----,’’ he concluded, according to the indictment.

Munafo was charged last month in federal court in Washington, D.C. with several offenses connected to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Charges against the Albany man include violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

At one point, Munafo used a wooden flagpole to strike a window of the Capitol in an attempt to break it, federal officials say.

