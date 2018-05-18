IONIA COUNTY, Mich. - Three Kalamazoo men are facing felony charges of selling and distributing crystal methamphetamine in Ionia County.

The arrests at a gas station on M-66 just north of I-96 were part of a collaborative drug investigation by the Ionia County Sheriff's Office, the Central Michigan Enforcement Team and Michigan State Police.

Police seized nearly a half pound of crystal meth with a street value of nearly $20,000.

Police arrested Brian Allan Jones, 36, Arieus Taylor, 34, and Nathan Elferink, 32, all of Kalamazoo. They were arraigned Friday May 18, 2018 in 64A District Court in Ionia.

Elferink and Jones were both charged with delivery of methamphetamine and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. Jones faces additional charges of driving on a suspended license and being in violation of parole.

Taylor was charged with possession of methamphetamine.

All three men are being held on a $50,000 bond.

