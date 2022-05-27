Shooting in Mecosta Co. leaves three children, one woman dead

One man was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office is investigating the homicide of three young children and one adult woman Friday.

Police say around 2:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence in Austin Township on reports of a man with a gun and multiple shots being fired.

When they arrived on scene, they located three children, all under the age of 10, and one woman dead. Police say it appeared they all suffered from gunshot wounds.

One man was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital and later flown to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids.

Police say there is no threat to the public and the incident is still being investigated by the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.

