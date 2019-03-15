WYOMING, Mich. — Wyoming Police say they have finally arrested the people they believe are responsible for the murder of Benjamin Coates.

According to a press release, police worked for hundreds of hours on the investigation into Coates' murder. The 29-year-old was found dead inside a vehicle near Plaster Creek last October.

The 'long and complicated' investigation led to the arrest of Miqueenise Weed, 31, Corey Jones, 28, and Marcus Terrell, 28.

The three are charged with homicide, robbery and other charges related to the case. They are all being held in the Kent County Jail awaiting arraignment in 61st District Court.

