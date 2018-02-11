KENTWOOD, Mich. - Three people were arrested early Friday morning in connection to a burglary at a St. Joseph AT&T store.

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety said that they responded to an alarm at the store at 3:13 a.m. Officers arrived and found a window to the entrance door smashed.

Police said found suspects wearing masks entered the store and left within 40 seconds with items that were on display. The Kentwood Police Department said that the stolen cell phones and devices were values at about $10,000. Most of that property has been recovered.

Five suspects were located who were involved in the crime. Police made contact with them at the Pheasant Ridge Apartment complex in Kentwood. All of them fled one foot, and police were able to arrest three of them.

An adult and two minors were arrested. Arraignments will be on Monday, Nov. 5.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has any additional information regarding this case is asked to contact the Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

