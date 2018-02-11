KENTWOOD, Mich. - Three people were arrested early Friday morning in connection to a robbery at a St. Joseph AT&T store.

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety said that they responded to an alarm at the store at 3:13 a.m. Officers arrived and found a window to the entrance door smashed.

Police said found suspects wearing masks entered the store and left within 40 seconds with several display items.

Three of the four suspects were arrested in Kentwood.

The investigation is ongoing.

