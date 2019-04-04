OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. —

Three people are charged in a cold case from 2002, with ties to West Michigan.

Nearly two decades ago, someone found a body in a wooded area near a blueberry field, in southeast Grand Haven Township.

The victim was in a metal footlocker, which had been set on fire. His death was ruled a homicide due to blunt force trauma.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office dubbed him “Jack In The Box,” and after investigators couldn't identify the body and exhausted all leads, the case went inactive.

In 2015 they identified the body as 37-year-old Roberto Caraballo of Charlotte, thanks in part to a documentary out of “Hope College” about the case.

“In 2015 we started receiving emails from an individual who had information, so based upon communication with that individual, we were able to discern [the victim] was in fact Roberto,” said Captain Mark Bennett of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office.

There are three suspects charged with homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, disinterment and mutilation of a dead body.

The first is 40-year-old Christopher McMillan, from Grand Rapids, who is currently at the Eaton County Jail awaiting trial.

McMillan was friends with 38-year-old Dineane Ducharme, who is in custody in Texas awaiting extradition back to Eaton County.

Her mother is 58-year-old Beverly McCallum, who was married to Roberto, the victim. Detectives believe McCallum is living in Pakistan and are working with federal authorities to extradite her back to Michigan.

