ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. - The man accused of holding people at gunpoint after stealing vehicles in Allegan County was charged with numerous felonies.

William Thomas Travis was arraigned in 57th District Court Thursday afternoon -- four days after Allegan County deputies shot him twice in the chest.

The 22-year-old is charged with 20 counts, including assault with intent to murder, carjacking and first-degree home invasion.

Police said Travis' crime spree started Sunday, June 15, when he stole vehicles in the Martin, Wayland and Hopkins areas of Allegan County. They attempted to track Travis with a K-9 unit, but couldn't find him.

The next morning, Travis carjacked another vehicle while armed with an assault rifle, according to authorities. He then held occupants of a home at gunpoint while attempting to steal another car before deputies shot him.

Travis, who has a history of fleeing the police, was charged as a habitual offender. He faces up to life in prison if convicted.

Bond for the many crimes totaled approximately $650,000. Travis will be back in court for a probable cause hearing on June 27 at 1 p.m.

