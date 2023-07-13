Thursday evening shooting in Kalamazoo leaves one victim injured

The victim was a 34-year-old Kalamazoo resident. Upon arriving at the hospital they were treated for their gunshot wound.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday evening Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to the 1300 block of Sherwood Ave after reports came in of shots fired with one person shot.

After arriving on scene officers found the scene of the shooting. The one victim had already been transported to a nearby hospital by a private vehicle.

The victim was a 34-year-old Kalamazoo resident. Upon arriving at the hospital they were treated for their gunshot wound. Police say the injury was not life-threatening.

Police currently have no suspects, anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

