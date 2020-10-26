x
More time sought to indict in governor kidnapping case

Six men are charged in federal court.
In a photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer addresses the state during a speech in Lansing, Mich., Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. The governor delivered remarks addressing Michiganders after the Michigan Attorney General, Michigan State Police, U.S. Department of Justice, and FBI announced state and federal charges against 13 members of two militia groups who were preparing to kidnap and possibly kill the governor. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to give them an extra 40 days until mid-December to seek a grand jury indictment in an alleged scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor.

Prosecutors say they're sorting through evidence, including explosive-device components. The components and firearms could lead to additional charges. 

Authorities allege members of two anti-government paramilitary groups plotted the kidnapping of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat.

Six men are charged in federal court.

A judge previously said there is enough evidence for prosecutors to seek an indictment by the first week of November. Prosecutors say defense attorneys have raised no objections to an extension. 

