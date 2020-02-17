GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College fired an associate professor who is charged with involuntary manslaughter for the drowning death of his 16-year-old son, Samuel Koets, who had autism.

"Mr. Koets is no longer employed by Grand Rapids Community College. He was terminated effective Jan. 28, 2020," the college said in a statement.

Koets was charged in 2019 with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child abuse for his son's March 2019 death. Samuel Koets was found face down in his family's pool after he was left unsupervised outside with his arms bound, court records show.

RELATED: Dad charged in death of autistic teen found in pool with his arms bound

RELATED: Father ordered to stand trial for manslaughter after son with autism drowns in family pool

GRCC was unable to comment further on Koets' termination from the college because of the ongoing criminal investigation.

Koets appeared in court on Jan. 10 for charges related to refilling his son's Ritalin prescription nearly 10 months after his death. Koets was formally charged with three felonies, including obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and health care fraud.

Koets' wife, Michelle Koets, was also charged in relation to refilling her son's prescription. Michelle was charged with a misdemeanor.

RELATED: Parents charged with taking dead son's prescription drugs appear in court

RELATED VIDEO:

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.