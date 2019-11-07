GRANT, Mich. — Newaygo County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the person who broke into a local business and stole tools over the Fourth of July holiday.

It happened at Dan's Excavating around 9 p.m. on Friday, July 5.

According to a post on the sheriff department's Facebook page, chainsaws and mic tools were taken.

The suspect appeared to be alone and drove away in a dark colored SUV.

Surveillance cameras caught an image of the suspect, which police provided.

Newaygo County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 231-689-7303 or Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288.

