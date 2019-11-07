GRANT, Mich. — Newaygo County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the person who broke into a local business and stole tools over the Fourth of July holiday.

It happened at Dan's Excavating around 9 p.m. on Friday, July 5.

According to a post on the sheriff department's Facebook page, chainsaws and mic tools were taken.

The suspect appeared to be alone and drove away in a dark colored SUV.

Surveillance cameras caught an image of the suspect, which police provided.

Robbery suspect surveillance video in Newayo County
Newaygo County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 231-689-7303 or Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288. 

