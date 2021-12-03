Traffic stop leads to arrest in WZZM parking lot

Normally, we go to where the news is happening, but tonight it came to us.

WALKER, Mich. — Normally, we go to where the news is happening, but tonight it came to us.

Thursday night around 9 p.m., a traffic stop at Alpine Avenue and I-96 ended with an arrest in the WZZM parking lot.

A man got out of his vehicle and ran from Walker police officers down 3 Mile Road, ending up in our property.

Officers arrested the man and he was taken into custody.

Walker police did not have further information on the incident.

