Traffic stop leads to arrest in WZZM parking lot

WALKER, Mich. — Normally, we go to where the news is happening, but tonight it came to us.
Thursday night around 9 p.m., a traffic stop at Alpine Avenue and I-96 ended with an arrest in the WZZM parking lot.
A man got out of his vehicle and ran from Walker police officers down 3 Mile Road, ending up in our property.
Officers arrested the man and he was taken into custody.
Walker police did not have further information on the incident.
