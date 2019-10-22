HOLLAND, Mich — On Tuesday, Oct. 22 the trial for Michael McNeal began in an Ottawa County courtroom. McNeal, 55, is accused of killing his wife last July at their home in Holland. He then attempted to kill himself.

After the shooting, McNeal told police he believed his wife, Sherrilee, was having an affair with another man online. McNeal said after he learned of the affair, he went to the barn for his rifle.

Sherrilee was shot three times with a 25-06 bolt-action rifle.

Tom Smith, the defense attorney for McNeal said "his client acted under heat of passion, after a provocative event, and there was an insufficient period of time for the cooling off period to lapse."

The prosecuting attorney in the case, Greg Babbitt replied adding, "this was not an accident. This was not an impulse. This is deliberation. This is thinking. This is intending. This is murder."

McNeal suffered injuries to his face in the shooting that were visible in his mugshot when he was charged.

The trial is expected to last at least one week.

