GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Nearly ten months after Shannon Rozanski-Schoen was fatally shot during a robbery at a Wyoming gas station, trial is underway for the man accused in her death.

Opening statements are expected Tuesday, March 12 in the felony murder trial of Willie Martin Bryant. He’s accused of shooting Rozanski-Schoen during an early morning robbery at a Marathon station at 28th Street and Buchanan Avenue SW.

Rozanski-Schoen, 48, was shot twice; the shooting was caught on surveillance video. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The prosecution and the defense spent Monday morning selecting a jury in Kent County Circuit Court. After opening statements Tuesday, the prosecution will begin calling witnesses.

The witness list includes the accused getaway driver, 59-year-old Gary Anthony Bryant. He was originally charged with felony murder, but was allowed to plead guilty in September to a reduced charge in exchange for his testimony.

The elder Bryant is scheduled to be sentenced later this week for assault with intent to rob while armed, a potential life offense.

Willie Bryant, 24, has two other criminal cases pending. Both are for non-fatal shootings in Grand Rapids last spring. He’s been in trouble since his teen years; offenses range from improper driving to drug dealing.

Willie Bryant was released from prison in Oct. 2016 after serving time for receiving and concealing a stolen car. Other convictions include larceny, vandalism, drug possession, use of marijuana and distribution of imitation crack cocaine.

His murder trial is being heard in front of Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark A. Trusock. If convicted of felony murder, Bryant faces mandatory life in prison.

