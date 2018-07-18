MUSKEGON, Mich. - The trial for a Fremont man accused of murdering and dismembering a former cell mate last August is now in day two of testimony from witnesses.

Investigators say Anthony Blamer used a chainsaw to cut off D'Anthony Keenan's head and hands, hoping it would be more difficult for authorities to identify his body.

Keenan's body parts were found in both Newaygo and Oceana Counties. Evidence in the case was located at more than a dozens sites between Muskegon, Fremont, and Newaygo. Keenan's body missing his hands and head was discovered by duck hunter driving on a remote trail in the Manistee National Forest.

The first day of testimony focused on a meeting between Blamer and Keenan at a Muskegon car wash. It's there prosecutors say Blamer shot Keenan, stole more than a thousand dollars from him and took his SUV.

Later, surveillance video shows Blamers driving Keenan's car and purchasing a shovel, clothes and long list of other items.

Blamer and Keenan originally met as cellmates in Muskegon County Jail.

The trial is scheduled for the rest of the afternoon and may finish Thursday.

