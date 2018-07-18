MUSKEGON, Mich. - The trial for a Fremont man accused of murdering and dismembering a former cellmate last August is now in day two of testimony from witnesses.

Investigators say Anthony Blamer used a chainsaw to cut off D'Anthony Keenan's head and hands, hoping it would be more difficult for authorities to identify his body.

Keenan's body parts were found in both Newaygo and Oceana counties. Evidence in the case was located at more than one dozen sites between Muskegon, Fremont and Newaygo. Keenan's incomplete body was discovered by a duck hunter driving on a remote trail in the Manistee National Forest.

In court Wednesday, July 18, a photo of the remote area where a bag containing Keenan's head and hands was shown to the judge who will decide four felony charges against Blamer -- including a charge of open murder.

A Newaygo County Sheriff's deputy testified about store video he located showing Blamer driving Keenan's white SUV.

So many cameras captured Anthony Blamer driving victim D'Anthony Keenan's SUV. He also is seen paying cash for clothes, shovel, and a chainsaw. Spent a good deal of time at a Holton car wash. Video shows the SUV many places from Muskegon north to Fremont. More at six. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/cOoRj9U6z3 — Jon Mills (@JonMills20) July 18, 2018

Security camera footage also shows Blamer making a number of purchases with cash at stores in the Fremont area. Of the items he purchased were clothes, a shovel and chainsaw.

One camera also shows the SUV at a Holton car wash.

The first day of testimony focused on a meeting between Blamer and Keenan at a different car wash, this one in Muskegon. It's there prosecutors say Blamer shot Keenan, stole more than $1,000 from him and took his SUV.

Blamer and Keenan originally met as cellmates in Muskegon County Jail.

The trial is scheduled for the rest of the afternoon and could finish as early as Thursday.

