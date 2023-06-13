Trial continues Thursday for man accused of shooting, killing 16-year-old last summer

Brandon Bechtold Jr., who was 17 at the time of the shooting, was charged as an adult in the death of 16-year-old Ja'Juan Webb on July 4, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Witnesses took the stand Tuesday to testify in the trial against a Grand Rapids man accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old last 4th of July.

Many who testified lived near the scene of the shooting on Leonard Street. The witnesses recalled seeing Webb and two other friends riding bikes along Leonard Street before shots rang out.

One of the witnesses, who was 13 at the time and a friend of the victim, recalled an older black Dodge Charger approaching the group.

He testified a car pulled up to them, someone inside asked, "Ain't that you, JJ?" and then he heard three or four shots.

He told the court he was 100% positive that Bechtold Jr. was the one that began shooting from inside the vehicle that day.

Other witnesses did not recall seeing a black car during or after the shooting.

Bechtold Jr. has been charged with open murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and felony firearms charges.

The trial will resume Thursday, June 15.

